Inquest set for popular cyclist who died in crash

Sze-Ming Cheung. pic: Supplied by Helen Fiske. Archant

The inquest of a popular cyclist who died after being hit by a car in Swannington has been set.

Sze-Ming Cheung (second from left) with his mother Wai-Hing (centre) and brothers Dick (far left) and Jack (far right). PIC: Supplied by Cheung family. Sze-Ming Cheung (second from left) with his mother Wai-Hing (centre) and brothers Dick (far left) and Jack (far right). PIC: Supplied by Cheung family.

Sze-Ming Cheung, 44, died on Reepham Road after being involved in a crash with a Nissan Navara on June 7, 2018.

An inquest into his death was opened in June 2018 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, where the medical cause of death was given as trauma as a result of a road traffic collision.

Since then, the inquest has been adjourned several times due to police investigations.

Jack Cheung (left) with Dick Cheung (right) and friend Annie Leung (centre) at Catton Parkrun in memory ofd Sze-Ming Cheung. PIC: Wai-Hing Cheung Jack Cheung (left) with Dick Cheung (right) and friend Annie Leung (centre) at Catton Parkrun in memory ofd Sze-Ming Cheung. PIC: Wai-Hing Cheung

Another review into Mr Cheung’s death took place at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on Monday June, 1.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said the full inquest will take place on July 29.

Mr Cheung was a well-known runner, cyclist, swimmer and triathlete, who had been training for an iron man race in Italy on a bike he had built.

He ran Casey’s Fish and Chip shop on Reepham Road.