Search

Advanced search

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:15 15 September 2020

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant

A young mum who died after choking on her vomit had drunk most of a one litre bottle of alcohol, an inquest has heard.

The hearing into the death of Lucy Humphries, 18, of Market Lane, Wells, took place at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on September 14.

Miss Humphries, who had an infant son, died on March 3 at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after an evening drinking in her room at home with her boyfriend, Jordan Brown.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake reached a conclusion of alcohol-related death.

Mrs Lake said: “This is a very tragic case of the adverse affects of drinking too much alcohol.”

Mr Brown said he bought a bottle of vodka for Miss Humphries, and during the evening they had made a trip to a nearby Co-op to buy a small bottle of whiskey, which he drank.

Some time after midnight he said she fell asleep on the floor and was snoring heavily.

He said he sat with her on the floor for about 45 minutes, but as he could not wake her or lift her into the bed, he put her into the recovery position, covered her with a jacket and fell asleep in her bed.

“If I had concerns I would have done something,” he said.

Mr Brown said he woke up about 4.30am when Miss Humphries’ son, who was also in the room, had awoken.

He said: “I looked over at Lucy. She was still in the position that I put her in and was snoring even louder.”

Miss Humphries was found unconscious just after 7am the following morning when her mother, Lisa Humphries, who lived at the same house, entered the room.

Vomit was found to be blocking her nose and throat, and after unsuccessful attempts to revive her, she was flown by air ambulance to hospital, where she died.

During the inquest, Lisa Humphries questioned some of the evidence, including the presence of methanol - a substance found in bootleg liquor - found in her daughter’s system.

A 1cm by 2cm piece of plastic was found in the back of Miss Humphries’ throat, but Dr Suresh Kumar, one of the consultants involved in her care, said this was unlikely to have contributed to complete airway blockage.

In summing up, Mrs Lake said: “I am satisfied from the evidence that Lucy drank alcohol of her own accord, which led to her aspirating on sick. I do accept that there are some questions that will never be answered and there is some conflict from the evidence. However it is clear that Jordan had also been drinking alcohol and there is no evidence other than Lucy drinking too much alcohol and dying as a result.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

A rocket, man? Mystery vapour trail sparks speculation

A mysterious vapour trail was seen rising into the air east of Cromer. Picture: Paul Welander

Enchanted Journey Of Light tickets go on sale

A scene from Thursford’s Enchanted Journey of Light, which is being run in 2020 because the usual Christmas Spectacular show has been cancelled due to the coronavirus. Image: Thursford

Chocolate spread smeared over outdoor gym equipment

Chocolate spread has been found all over the handles and seats of the outdoor gym equipment at the Memorial Park in North Walsham Picture: Submitted

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Man’s marriage collapses after he stole £2,630 from mother-in-law

Shaun King was caught on CCTV stealing his mother-in-law's money from a cash machine at Tesco Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Six nights of disruption for motorists in Norwich about to get under way

Work to resurface Sweet Briar Road in Norwich will bring disruption. Pic: Google Street View.

Testing chaos continues as patients turned away from empty sites

Mike Lowe and Chloe Brown from Earlham with their children. Their son Ethan, 9, needed a coronavirus test after developing a cough and temperature, but they were turned away from a site as they had not been sent a QR code. Photo: Chloe Brown

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich will not have coronavirus marshals

Shoppers wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Trees saved as appeal inspector throws out holiday let plan

Rushmere Road, Carlton Colville. PHOTO: Google Maps

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Dog grooming salon and vape shop on the move in town

Happy Paws will open at 3 Market Street in North Walsham. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske