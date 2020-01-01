Search

Woman in her 30s died at home, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 17:47 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:47 15 April 2020

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A woman in her 30s died at home after complaining of chest pains, an inquest has heard.

Stacey Siegert, 30, died at her home in Feltwell, near Thetford, on November 17, 2019.

At an inquest into her death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, heard evidence from Ms Siegert’s partner and medical professionals who treated her prior to her death.

The court heard how on November 12, Ms Siegert started complaining of chest pains, an ambulance was called and paramedics diagnosed Ms Siegert with a muscle injury.

Ms Siegert was prescribed pain relief and over the following days started to recover, before her condition worsened again.

On November 17, her chest pain returned, an ambulance was called but Ms Siegert died in the early hours of the morning.

Concluding the inquest, Ms Blake said: “Ms Siegert had pneumonia which was unknown at the time and this combined with her medication had a combined to cause her respiratory depression.”

