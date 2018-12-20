Search

Inmate charged with GBH following multiple attacks on prison staff

20 December, 2018 - 09:10
HMP Wayland. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

A 32-year-old inmate has been charged following multiple attacks on staff at three prisons.

Aklakur Rahman is accused of committing grievous bodily harm (GBH) in relation to attacks at HMP Wayland near Thetford, HMP Lincoln and HMP Wakefield.

Rahman, originally from Ipswich in Suffolk, appeared via video link before Lincoln magistrates yesterday (Wednesday, December 19).

He is charged with three counts of GBH and one count of attempted GBH.

The incidents are in relation to:

• Member of prison staff and inmate injured at HMP Wayland in July 2017

• Member of prison staff injured at HMP Lincoln in July 2017

• Member of prison staff injured at HMP Wakefield in August 2017

Rahman was bailed until his next appearance at Lincoln Crown Court on January 21, 2019.

Officers have been working closely with the Ministry of Justice as part of their enquiries.

