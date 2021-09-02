News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Two men accused of stealing £900 of ink cartridges from Tesco

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:08 AM September 2, 2021   
Shoplifters who have been accused of stealing £900 of ink cartridges from a Tesco store are due to appear in court.  

Two men who have been accused of stealing £900 of ink cartridges from a Tesco store are due to appear in court. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Two men who have been accused of stealing £900 of ink cartridges from a Tesco store are due to appear in court.  

They are set to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court today [Thursday September 2] following a shoplifting incident in King's Lynn around 7.15pm on Tuesday August 31. 

Alberto Stoican, 24 and Nicolae Sandulache, 25, both of Greengates Street, Stoke-on-Trent, are accused of stealing £906.75 worth of ink cartridges from the Tesco store on Hardwick Road.  

One male was detained after he was chased on foot and the other was found by police dog Neeko and his handler along with officers from King's Lynn and Downham Market. 

A third male was found nearby by the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) and subsequently arrested but released under investigation.  

All persons were detained within 15 minutes and all stolen items were recovered and returned to the store.

Police investigations have been helped by CCTV footage from the Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk.

Most Read

  1. 1 World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich
  2. 2 'I felt silly' - woman, 25, urges people to see a GP after cancer diagnosis
  3. 3 Mum hit with two parking penalties on single hospital visit
  1. 4 Big names in Norfolk food take over golf club restaurant
  2. 5 Much-loved Sheringham restaurant closes after 36 years
  3. 6 Mum 'humiliated' after Next staff call police and accuse her of shoplifting
  4. 7 Cyclist's dismay as hit-and-run driver 'gets away' with hospitalising her
  5. 8 Survivor of multi-storey car park fall shares mental health struggle
  6. 9 Longboat and former floating restaurant removed from river by crane
  7. 10 Woman, 35, reported missing from Costessey
Norfolk Live
King's Lynn News
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Murieal Bassinder, who has been a resident at Oulton Park care home in Lowestoft for three years.

'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The planning inspector has agreed gypsys at Black Gate Farm in Cobholm will have to move

Planning and Development

Travellers forced to move after losing planning appeal

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Huge 1950s brick-built property with semi-circular bay window in the middle of a large plot with houses behind it

1950s home with huge grounds near Norwich is for sale by auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
CB Tyler Bunn RTC

Norfolk Live

Rider named in tributes left at scene of fatal motorbike crash

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon