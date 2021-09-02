Two men accused of stealing £900 of ink cartridges from Tesco

Published: 11:08 AM September 2, 2021

Two men who have been accused of stealing £900 of ink cartridges from a Tesco store are due to appear in court.

They are set to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court today [Thursday September 2] following a shoplifting incident in King's Lynn around 7.15pm on Tuesday August 31.

Alberto Stoican, 24 and Nicolae Sandulache, 25, both of Greengates Street, Stoke-on-Trent, are accused of stealing £906.75 worth of ink cartridges from the Tesco store on Hardwick Road.

One male was detained after he was chased on foot and the other was found by police dog Neeko and his handler along with officers from King's Lynn and Downham Market.

A third male was found nearby by the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) and subsequently arrested but released under investigation.

All persons were detained within 15 minutes and all stolen items were recovered and returned to the store.

Police investigations have been helped by CCTV footage from the Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk.