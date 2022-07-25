Petrol station robbed of cash and cigarettes at knifepoint
- Credit: Google
A man robbed a west Norfolk petrol station at knifepoint before getting away.
Officers were called to the Gulf in Swaffham Road, Ickburgh, just after 3.10pm on July 20.
A man had entered the police station pulling what appeared to be a knife from a rucksack and then demanded cash and cigarettes from the shop worker.
The suspect got away with a quantity of cash and cigarettes before heading in the direction of Ashburton Road.
Nobody was harmed during the incident.
Police are keen to hear from motorists travelling on the A1065 between Swaffham and Mundford with dashcam footage before or during the incident.
Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact DC Christine Copeman at Swaffham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/55439/22.
Most Read
- 1 Woman dies in sea off Winterton
- 2 The tiny Norfolk village home to 'Norfolk's best' farm shop and pub
- 3 Wroxham Barns closes due to blaze at field in Hoveton
- 4 Ed Sheeran delights crowd with surprise Latitude appearance
- 5 Family’s emotional tribute to ‘loving dad’ who died in crash
- 6 Couple fear they're homeless due to climate change after fire guts house
- 7 Huge fire breaks out in north Suffolk field
- 8 Norfolk pub garden named one of the best in the UK
- 9 Fuel prices fall bringing relief for long-suffering drivers
- 10 Daughter seeking answers after mum died while working in bookmakers
Alternatively, members of the public can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.