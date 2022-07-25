Petrol station robbed of cash and cigarettes at knifepoint

The petrol station in Ickburgh was robbed at knifepoint by a man - Credit: Google

A man robbed a west Norfolk petrol station at knifepoint before getting away.

Officers were called to the Gulf in Swaffham Road, Ickburgh, just after 3.10pm on July 20.

A man had entered the police station pulling what appeared to be a knife from a rucksack and then demanded cash and cigarettes from the shop worker.

The suspect got away with a quantity of cash and cigarettes before heading in the direction of Ashburton Road.

Nobody was harmed during the incident.

Police are keen to hear from motorists travelling on the A1065 between Swaffham and Mundford with dashcam footage before or during the incident.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact DC Christine Copeman at Swaffham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/55439/22.

Alternatively, members of the public can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.