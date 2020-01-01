Search

Pet puppy run over by car during violent attack on its owner

PUBLISHED: 17:48 22 May 2020

Ian Stannard. Norfolk Police.

Ian Stannard. Norfolk Police.

Archant

A woman was violently attacked and then lost her pet puppy which was killed by a passing car during the assault, a court heard.

Norwich Crown Court heard there had been a background of harassment by Ian Stannard, 47, towards the victim, a woman in her 60s, which had largely been verbal.

But on June 22 2018, when the victim was walking along with her puppy in Great Yarmouth, she was suddenly struck in the face with a furniture drawer handle.

Stephen Spence, prosecuting, said the item had been thrown by Stannard who then punched her three times in the head before pulling her to the floor when he continued to kick her to the head and body.

Mr Spence said in the course of the attack the victim lost her grip on her puppy which “ran off into the road and tragically was struck by a car and killed”.

The court heard the victim suffered a number of injuries in the attack, including a fracture to her left eye socket.

Mr Spence said the incident, including the loss of her dog, had been a “dreadful experience” for her and had a “long-term effect” on the victim.

Stannard, of Langworth House, North Quay, Great Yarmouth, appeared at court for sentence on Friday (May 22) having previously pleaded not guilty to causing GBH with intent but admitted a lesser charge of inflicting GBH,

Sentencing Stannard to a total of 24 months in prison, Judge Maureen Bacon told the defendant he had a “history of violence” with a number of previous convictions for violent offences prior to this attack on the victim.

Judge Bacon described how the victim has been left depressed after the attack, in which he used both his fists and feet, and the subsequent loss of her puppy.

Rob Pollington, mitihgating, said Stannard should be given credit for his pleas.

He said his client had taken full responsibilty for what happened as a result of the attack and was also “extremely remorseful” for his actions.

In addition to his custodial sentence, Stannard was also made the subject of a restraining order meaning he cannot contact the victim, directly or indirectly, until a further order.

