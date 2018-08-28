‘I wish they were dead’ - father of Norfolk woman who died after being given drugs hits out at her suppliers

Hannah Williamson. Picture: Archant

The father of a “beautiful girl” who died after she was supplied drugs by two men said he “wished with all his heart they were dead”.

Dean Otoka. PIC: Supplied by Norfolk Police.

Hannah Williamson, 21, was found on the floor of a property in Marlborough Terrace, Great Yarmouth.

Miss Williamson, a dancer from Freethorpe who used to go to Taverham High School, had been supplied drugs before her death.

Alfie Curtis, 21, and Dean Otoka, 38, appeared at Norwich Crown Court for sentence on Friday (February 8) having both admitted supplying the Class B drug amphetamine to Miss Williamson on May 19 2017.

Before the pair were sentenced, the court heard moving victim impact statements from Miss Williamson’s parents.

Alfie Curtis. PIC: Norfolk Police.

The victim’s father George said he was “utterly devastated” by his daughter’s death.

Looking at the defendants in the dock, he said: “I will never forgive them. They killed my daughter as surely as if they had put a gun to her head and pulled the trigger. I wish with all my heart you two were dead.”

The victim’s mother Caroline said to try to sum up the “utter heartbreak” they felt since her death was impossible.

Mrs Williamson said without Hannah her family “just don’t know what to do”.

Floral tributes and a photograph have been left in tribute to Hannah Williamson Picture: Anthony Carroll

She said she did not want to go on following her daughter’s death but “must and will” for her “precious” son, who was 16 at the time of Hannah’s death.

She also said her mother, 82, cries every day for her “little ray of sunshine” and hopes to have “one more happy day before she dies”.

She said she will “never know” what happened the night Hannah died because the defendants will not tell them.

But she said one of the biggest issues for the family was whether Hannah might still be here had an ambulance been called sooner.

Mrs Williamson said they had to live the rest of their lives “without our beautiful girl” who they “missed her beyond words” every single day.

Curtis, of HMP Norwich, and Otoka, also of HMP Norwich, but formerly of Wellington Road, Yarmouth, had both previously admitted supplying drugs to Miss Williamson.

Sentencing Otoka and Curtis to a total of five years each, Judge Stephen Holt said he was only too aware that his words could bring “no relief to the pain and sorrow” that Miss Williamson’s family were feeling.

He told the defendants no-one would know exactly what happened as they had refused to say but Jude Holt was “absolutely clear” that both defendants were more interested in protecting themselves rather than getting help for Miss Williamson.

Will Carter, prosecuting, said police were called just before 9.30am on May 19 2017 when they found Miss Williamson’s body on the kitchen floor.

A post mortem examination found the cause of death was the combined effects of MDMA and amphetamine intoxication.

Drugs worth almost £11,000, including amphetamine, MDMA and cannabis, were discovered at the property by police.

Miss Williamson, who was described by friends as “bubbly”, “cheerful” and someone who had a “huge appetite for life” worked as a dancer at a club in Yarmouth.

On May 18 2017 she had gone out after work to another club with others, including Curtis and Otoka, and the three of them later went back to the Yarmouth property.

Mr Carter said Miss Williamson’s behaviour “changed very dramatically at some point after her arrival at the flat as a result of drugs consumed there” and she was “simply out of it”.

Curtis left in the morning and told a friend there was a girl at Otoka’s flat who was “not in a good state” but did not call for help.

It was only at just after 9.22am after a neighbour heard Otoka shouting for help as “she’s not breathing” that an ambulance was called.

Mr Carter said it was “clear that both these defendants failed to call for an ambulance” and were “complicit in supplying her with drugs”.

Michael Clare, mitigating for Otoka, said he was entitled to 25pc credit for some of his pleas and had passed courses in prison.

Andrew Oliver, for Curtis said his client knew a custodial sentence was inevitable and that he had spiralled into drug use following a breakdown in the relationship with his family.

Curtis and Otoka were also sentenced in relation to other offences.

Otoka had admitted eight counts of supply or possession of MDMA, amphetamine and cannabis.

He also admitted possession of psilocin - the drug present in psychedelic mushrooms.

Curtis was sentenced on three indictments after pleading guilty to 12 counts of possession or supply of drugs between January 2017 and March 2018 as well as an offence of possession of an offensive weapon - an extendable baton.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Chapman said: “Today, both Otoka and Curtis have been sentenced for supplying amphetamine to Hannah and also a variety of other drug related offences.

“Even after seeing the consequences of what happened to Hannah in May 2017, Curtis showed a complete disregard to the risks by his continued involvement with this type of crime.

“I really cannot under estimate those risks and the devastation illegal drugs can have on so many people’s lives and my thoughts continue to be with Hannah’s family and friends in what has been such a difficult time.”