Knife attacker left with punctured lung after being victim of stabbing himself at age of 15

The scene of the attack on Balfour Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert Archant

An 18-year-old who has been sentenced for his part in a knife attack on a teenage boy less than three years after he thought he was “going to die” after being the victim of a stabbing himself, we can reveal.

Fifteen-year-old Adam Wright. Photo: Adam Wright. Fifteen-year-old Adam Wright. Photo: Adam Wright.

Adam Wright has been sentenced to three years detention after he admitted one offence of causing grievous bodily harm on a teenage boy and assault occasioning a person actual bodily harm on a female following an attack in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton in March last year.

But it has emerged that Wright himself was the victim of a stabbing in the city in September 2017, when he was just 15.

Wright, of Newbegin Close, Norwich, suffered a punctured lung after he was stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife at Ketts Cave, near Morley Street, in Norwich.

He and his girlfriend had been approached by two strangers before one of them plunged a knife into his chest, resulting in him being rushed to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

The 37-year-old father of the teen attacked by Wright in March last year said it was “unbelievable” that he would stab someone having been attacked with a knife himself.

Speaking ahead of yesterday’s sentencing hearing, he said: “It beggars belief. It’s unbelievable to me as he’s been through that himself.

“His family have gone through that and now they have to go through reality that their son has done exactly the same thing.

“At the end of the day he knows the consequences, he knows the damage that it does, what it does to the person.

“He knows what it’s like to have that happen.”

As previously reported, Wright said he thought he was going to die after the attack he suffered in Norwich.

Speaking from his hospital bed in 2017, he said: “I thought he had winded me at first, but I then felt a sharp pain and could feel blood coming from my chest.

“It looked like he had used a kitchen knife, but I’m not completely sure, I was in shock.

“Everyone around me was panicking, which made me panic. I genuinely thought I was going to die.”

He said he started to lose his vision and went into shock after realising what had happened.

“A couple of women came out to help and one of them was a nurse, luckily,” he said.