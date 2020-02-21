Hybrid bikes and tools stolen in garage burglary

Witnesses are being sought after two hybrid bikes and an electric drill were among the items stolen in a burglary.

Police are seeking information after a garage was broken into in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft last week.

The garage burglary happened at sometime between 4.30pm on Wednesday, February 12 and 6.45am on Friday, February 14.

A police spokesman said: "Entry was gained to a garage on Grove Road.

"The garage door was pulled off the runners to gain access.

"A black and white Boardman MTX man's hybrid pedal cycle, a black and yellow Merida 20MD man's hybrid pedal cycle, a staple gun, concrete pump, a saw, router and electric drill were stolen.

"Can you help?"

If you noticed any unusual activity nearby or have any information call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/9956/20.