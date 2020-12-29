Man accused of driving stolen car into pub on run after court no show

Published: 12:52 PM December 29, 2020

A man who failed to appear in court in connection with a case where a stolen car ploughed into a Norwich pub is still being hunted by police.

Police were called to The Mischief pub, on Fye Bridge Street, at 11.40pm on January 22 this year to reports that a Silver Seat Leon mounted the pavement and hit four pedestrians.

The ambulance service was called to the scene, but no one was believed to have been seriously injured.

Dean White, 27, of High Street, Lowestoft, was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 22 having been charged with aggravated vehicle taking on January 26 this year in relation to the incident.

But White failed to appear at court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police confirmed the man was still "outstanding".