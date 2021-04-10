Hunt continues for Mercedes driver who crashed into homes in Lowestoft

Published: 11:09 AM April 10, 2021

Police are appealing for information in connection with the fail-to-stop collision, which happened around 7.20pm on Sunday, February 7 in Walton Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

Police are continuing to search for a driver who crashed into two homes before fleeing the scene.

Inquiries are ongoing in connection with the collision, which happened in Lowestoft just over two months ago.

A Mercedes careered off the road and damaged two houses with the vehicle failing to stop following the crash.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened around 7.20pm on Sunday, February 7 in Walton Road.

After the crash, a police spokesman said: "A dark-coloured Mercedes left the road and collided with two houses, causing damage to both but no one was injured.

"The vehicle then reversed and drove away in the direction of the town centre."

With inquiries continuing, officers are keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area or anyone who has a dashcam fitted in their vehicle.

Police said this week: "We are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward."

Information should be directed to the Lowestoft Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting reference: CAD 296 of February 7, on 101 or alternatively email Christian.Meen@suffolk.police.uk