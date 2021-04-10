Hunt continues for Mercedes driver who crashed into homes in Lowestoft
- Credit: Google Images
Police are continuing to search for a driver who crashed into two homes before fleeing the scene.
Inquiries are ongoing in connection with the collision, which happened in Lowestoft just over two months ago.
A Mercedes careered off the road and damaged two houses with the vehicle failing to stop following the crash.
No one was injured in the incident, which happened around 7.20pm on Sunday, February 7 in Walton Road.
After the crash, a police spokesman said: "A dark-coloured Mercedes left the road and collided with two houses, causing damage to both but no one was injured.
You may also want to watch:
"The vehicle then reversed and drove away in the direction of the town centre."
With inquiries continuing, officers are keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area or anyone who has a dashcam fitted in their vehicle.
Most Read
- 1 Takeaway investigated after boy in hospital with suspected food poisoning
- 2 Murder suspect arrested after woman found dead at country park
- 3 Peter Crouch drove to Yarmouth while on Norwich loan - and wasn't impressed
- 4 Man fined £60 for taking 16 seconds to drop partner at hospital
- 5 Former Norwich North MP and champion of city Dr Ian Gibson dies
- 6 Police close section of A11 due to crash
- 7 First holiday flight from Norwich full despite travel uncertainty
- 8 Drivers delivering for Amazon have hundreds of pounds of pay withheld
- 9 Norfolk pub recognised in Sky competition for work during pandemic
- 10 Boss offers glamping after Covid shuts down 30-year-old firm
Police said this week: "We are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward."
Information should be directed to the Lowestoft Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting reference: CAD 296 of February 7, on 101 or alternatively email Christian.Meen@suffolk.police.uk