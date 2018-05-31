Search

Police still trying to trace man almost 18 months after cemetery assault

PUBLISHED: 21:13 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 21:13 27 April 2020

Police have taped off an area of Earlham Cemetery while they investigate a sexual assault. Picture: Staff

The hunt is continuing for a suspect wanted in connection with a sex assault in a Norwich cemetery almost a year and a half ago.

An area of Earlham Cemetery was taped off following reports a woman in her 20s had been sexually assaulted at about 6am on Sunday, November 4 2018.

The Dereham Road entrance to the graveyard was cordoned off while officers carried out their investigations.

Police have since identified a suspect who is believed to be living abroad and have been trying to trace the man.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the “man still has not been located”.

Anyone with information about the Earlham Cemetery sexual assault should call Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

