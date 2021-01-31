News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hunt continues for man who deliberately drove at cyclist

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:09 AM January 31, 2021   
It happened between 7pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, January 7, in Market Place, Bungay.

The hunt for a motorist who deliberately drove his Mercedes into a cyclist is continuing.

Police have issued a further appeal for witnesses after a car driver deliberately knocked a cyclist off his bicycle.

Officers said that the cyclist - a man in his 20s - was on Trinity Street, when the car was driven too close to him outside Wightman’s shop.

The cyclist caught up with the car in Market Place and shouted at the driver, police said, who then drove the car at the cyclist and knocked him off his bike, before driving away.

The cyclist suffered elbow, knee and hand injuries.

Police are keen to trace a white man aged in his 40s or 50s and of heavy build.

He was driving a black, soft-top convertible car - possibly a three-door Mercedes.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are still ongoing and we are appealing for witnesses."

Information to the Crime Coordination Team, quoting reference: 1724/21.

Bungay News

