Hunstanton chippy owner fined thousands for filthy takeaway and banned from running a food business

Shoreside chip shop, whose owner has been fined for breaching hygiene regulations Picture: Google Archant

A chip shop owner has been ordered to pay fines and costs of more than £48,000 for breaching food hygiene regulations.

A filthy hand washing basin at Shoreside in Hunstanton Picture: West Norfolk council A filthy hand washing basin at Shoreside in Hunstanton Picture: West Norfolk council

Richard Buck of Shoreside 1000, Le Strange Terrace, Hunstanton, admitted 14 offences.

They included failing to carry out hygiene procedures on March 21, March 28, May 3 and May 17 this year.

There were also four charges relating to failing to keep food premises clean on the same dates.

Buck also admitted having inadequate hand washing materials, failing to keep ingredients in conditions to protect from contamination and inadequate provision for the storage and disposal of waste on March 28.

A piece of dired fish skin on a pipe at Shoreside Picture: West Norfolk council A piece of dired fish skin on a pipe at Shoreside Picture: West Norfolk council

He also admitted, an inadequate level of personal hygiene and failing to ensure staff were suitably trained on May 3 and obstructing officers on October 11.

Buck was fined a total of £48,000. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £170 and costs of £3,612 to West Norfolk council, which brought the prosecution. The total came to £48,782.47.

Adrian Lawrence, West Norfolk council’s cabinet member for housing and community said: “The vast majority of food premises in the area are rated good, which is excellent for the borough. Our environmental health officers at the council are always keen to provide advice and support to businesses so that they can comply with all the necessary regulations.

“Where a business ignores the advice and continues failing to comply, we have to take action to protect the public. In this instance, repeated advice did not result in any improvement.

Debris under a fryer at Shoreside Picture: West Norfolk council Debris under a fryer at Shoreside Picture: West Norfolk council

“Instead, officers witnessed a deterioration in hygiene standards at the premises. I am pleased with the outcome of this case and hope it serves to warn other food businesses that they must adhere to food hygiene regulations. A good hygiene rating is great for business.”