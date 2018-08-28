‘Deceitful’ carer who stole £13,000 from sick man can only pay back £120

Liam Richardson: PIC: Submitted by Norfolk Police. Archant

A ‘deceitful’ carer who siphoned more than £13,000 from a vulnerable stroke victim’s bank account can only pay back £120, a court has heard.

Liam Richardson had been trusted to look after the man, who also had Huntington’s disease, as part of his role with The Care Company, based in King’s Lynn.

But instead, the “deceitful” 29-year-old stole the victim’s bank card and took almost £13,500 from his account.

Richardson, of South Beach Road, Hunstanton, previously admitted fraud and possession of cocaine. He was jailed in July this year for 20 months.

At a proceeds of crime act hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, prosecutor Richard Davies said the “value of benefit” from the fraud case was £13,493.

But he said the available amount from Richardson was only £120.

Mr Davies told the court the figure came from a valuation of a laptop, a Kindle and a Playstation 4 games console.

He requested the amount was designated to the victim as compensation.

It is understood that the bank had reimbursed the victim for a significant amount of the stolen money.

Recorder Douglas Herbert also ordered for Richardson, who was not present in court, to pay a £140 victim surcharge.

The court previously heard how Richardson, who was employed by the company between November 2016 and February 2018, was dismissed following problems with his attendance.

The company was concerned the money was being taken from the victim and shortly after Richardson was dismissed they found him in the victim’s house.

The court heard it was discovered that considerable amounts of money had been taken and police were contacted.

Richardson was arrested and found to have the victim’s bank card on him.

Mark von Haartman, who read out a victim impact statement on behalf of the company, described Richardson as “fraudulent” and “deceitful”.

He said: “Mr Richardson betrayed the trust of his colleagues, his employer and most importantly a poor, sick, elderly gentleman who invited him into his home in the faith and belief that he was there to protect and care for him.”

The court also heard a victim statement on behalf of the elderly man, who has since found it difficult to cope and has had to go into a one-to-one care home with 24 hours a day support.

Charlie Kellet, for Richardson, said the offences, which were “wholly abhorrent to anyone”, were admitted straight away by the defendant who has suffered with mental health issues.