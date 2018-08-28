Hundreds of sheep stolen from mid Norfolk field

Hundreds of sheep were stolen from a field in mid Norfolk last night.

Thieves took approximately 500 of the animals from a field off the A47 at Sandy Lane at around 9pm.

The theft took place in the evening of Tuesday, January 15, and saw offenders steal the livestock from the East Tuddenham area, near to the Thomsons Scrap Metal merchants.

Norfolk police have issued an appeal for information.

They would like to speak to any witnesses who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area on Tuesday evening including people or vehicles, or from anyone who may have any dash cam footage of the area around the time of the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information should contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting Op Solve and crime number 36/3983/19. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.