Arrests after dog and doves stolen from farm

Published: 1:56 PM February 12, 2021 Updated: 2:32 PM February 12, 2021

Police have arrested two people in connection with a burglary in Hockwold on Thursday, February 11. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

Two people have been arrested after a dog and a number of doves were stolen from farm outbuildings in a Norfolk village.

Police have said that a man and woman are being questioned in relation to the Hockwold burglary, which took place last night (Thursday, February 11).

The incident happened just before 8.30pm when a Border Collie dog and doves were stolen from farm outbuildings in the village.

The stolen dog has since been recovered.

Busy night following a report of a dog being stolen. The vehicle used was quickly seized and both suspects promptly arrested with help from @NSPoliceDogs, @NSRAPT and #Drone unit. The dog was later found and returned safely to the owner. #NRT1 #987 — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) February 12, 2021

A man aged in his 30s and a woman aged in her 20s from the Ipswich area have been arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A police spokesperson said that they remain in custody.



