Arrests after dog and doves stolen from farm

Sarah Hussain

Published: 1:56 PM February 12, 2021    Updated: 2:32 PM February 12, 2021
Police have arrested two people in connection with a burglary in Hockwold on Thursday, February 11.

Two people have been arrested after a dog and a number of doves were stolen from farm outbuildings in a Norfolk village.

Police have said that a man and woman are being questioned in relation to the Hockwold burglary, which took place last night (Thursday, February 11).

The incident happened just before 8.30pm when a Border Collie dog and doves were stolen from farm outbuildings in the village.

The stolen dog has since been recovered.

A man aged in his 30s and a woman aged in her 20s from the Ipswich area have been arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A police spokesperson said that they remain in custody.


