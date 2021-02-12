Arrests after dog and doves stolen from farm
Published: 1:56 PM February 12, 2021 Updated: 2:32 PM February 12, 2021
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014
Two people have been arrested after a dog and a number of doves were stolen from farm outbuildings in a Norfolk village.
Police have said that a man and woman are being questioned in relation to the Hockwold burglary, which took place last night (Thursday, February 11).
The incident happened just before 8.30pm when a Border Collie dog and doves were stolen from farm outbuildings in the village.
The stolen dog has since been recovered.
A man aged in his 30s and a woman aged in her 20s from the Ipswich area have been arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
A police spokesperson said that they remain in custody.
