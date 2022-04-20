News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Permission for prison's expansion with new running track for inmates

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 3:35 PM April 20, 2022
HMP Wayland

Expansion of HMP Wayland is part of a nationwide increase in prison places. - Credit: Ministry of Justice

Permission has been unanimously granted for a Norfolk prison to build a new athletics track, all weather football pitch and extra housing for 122 new inmates. 

The expansion at HMP Wayland, near Watton, is part of Ministry of Justice (MoJ) plans to increase the prison capacity across England and Wales by 18,000 inmates.

The changes to the category C jail - which already has more than 1,000 prisoners - would also see the construction of a new multi-faith worship and education building.

The scheme's approval was given at a Breckland Council planning committee meeting last week.

Conservative committee chair Nigel Wilkin said: “I actually had a visit to the prison… when I was chairman of Breckland, and I was really surprised. 

Nigel Wilkin, centre, who woke his neighbours, Mandy and David 'Scooby' Whitehair, and warned them o

Conservative Nigel Wilkin, chairman of Breckland Council's planning committee. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

“We just think ‘We lock guys away, that’s it, fine, we don’t have to have anything to do with them’.

“But I met some really terrific chaps, and it was unfortunate circumstances that got them there, and given the opportunity, they can turn their lives around. 

Most Read

  1. 1 How to get a train from Norwich to London for just £5
  2. 2 Tesco and Sainsbury's recall food items due to urgent safety concerns
  3. 3 Tea rooms' 'pretentious' name was putting people off owner says
  1. 4 Flames shoot 30ft high in sky as shed fire spreads to neighbouring gardens
  2. 5 Car park in seaside town to be transformed into dozens of new homes
  3. 6 Person taken to hospital after five-vehicle crash on A47
  4. 7 'Insane' - Anger as road's repair delayed by further month
  5. 8 Hundreds of motorcyclists flock to new superbike store opening
  6. 9 One-day-only invitation to some of Norfolk's loveliest private gardens
  7. 10 Stand-off over A47 dualling schemes as transport secretary seeks answers

“And this is part of that, with the buildings and the recreation facilities, it’s to let them get rehabilitated in their own ways."

Breckland Council
Watton News

Don't Miss

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the rider along the A11 in Attleborough.

Warning issued to motorcyclists after man stopped for offences

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The vacant land at Leisure Way in Lowestoft earmarked for a new McDonald's restaurant.

East Suffolk Council

New McDonald's restaurant could open on 'prime' development site

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Aisha Cattermole putting the final touches on Coffee Corner in East Runton. 

Woman opens cafe next to chippy in seaside village

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Crews launch the Wells inshore lifeboat after dog walkers became stranded on Stiffkey marshes.

Dog walkers rescued by RNLI after becoming cut off on marshes

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon