Girl sexually assaulted by man wearing t-shirt with image of a skull

Mill Road in Wells, where a girl was sexually assaulted.

A girl has been sexually assaulted by a man in Wells.

The girl of high school age was walking on Mill Road at 8.40am on Thursday, March 10, when she was approached by a man and sexually assaulted.

The suspect is described as 6ft tall, of medium build and in his late teens.

He was described as having short light brown hair with a fringe and had a tattoo of words on his right knee.

The man is believed to have been wearing a dark blue t-shirt with black writing and an image of a skull, navy cargo shorts and trainers.

Police have said that officers are supporting the victim and enquiries are ongoing.

Officers will be conducting daily patrols in the area to offer reassurance and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak with local officers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact Norfolk police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/17990/22

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

