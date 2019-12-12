Sentencing date set for salesman who defrauded grieving carer

A date has been set for the sentencing of a former salesman who took more than £12,500 from a grieving carer.

While working as a distributor for discount club Utilities Warehouse, Vincent Daly took £12,558 from family friend Sue Weaver, after setting up her account and obtaining her credit card details.

Ms Weaver, 57, of Newport Road, Hemsby, discovered in April, after her partner Mark Howes, 48, died of heart failure, that Daly had taken money out of her account.

Daly, of The Close, Hemsby, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on November 13.

The court heard he had been funnelling money from her account into his PayPal account between June 2018 and May this year.

He is scheduled to appear at Norwich Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday, December 19, after a hearing for Thursday was postponed.