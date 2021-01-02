Chance to quiz chief constable on proposed police precept rise
- Credit: Steve Adams
People in Norfolk are to have the chance to discuss proposals to pay more for police with the chief constable and police and crime commissioner.
Lorne Green, Norfolk's PCC has launched his annual consultation on the proposed budget for policing across the county, setting out some of the key challenges facing the force in the coming year.
Mr Green has stressed the importance of ensuring the police have the resources necessary to provide strong community policing, fight fraud, and tackle domestic abuse.
As part of the consultation, Mr Green is seeking the community’s understanding for a policing precept rise of almost 6pc (5.68pc) as allowed by the chancellor in his spending review statement to parliament recently.
This represents the equivalent of 29 pence per week for a Band D property or 22 pence per week for a Band B property - the majority of properties in the county are in Bands A to D.
In seeking people’s views, Mr Green's highlighted some of the biggest challenges currently facing policing, including the need for the force to make £4 million of savings in the coming year.
As well as the consultation, people are being given the chance to have their say during an online Q&A session with Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey and Mr Green on January 12 this year.
Ahead of the event, Mr Bailey said: "I regularly hear calls for more visible policing and I also cannot ignore the truly shocking rises in domestic abuse that we are now experiencing, with over 25pc of all crimes recorded now being the result of a domestic incident."
He added: "A precept increase equal to 22 pence per week for a Band B property or 29 pence per week at Band D will allow us to keep our current levels of service and tackle the new challenges that we are facing."
Restrictions on gatherings imposed by the coronavirus pandemic mean the consultation will be taking place online this year, with all the information and a short survey available on the Norfolk PCC website.
There will be an online Q&A session with Mr Green and Mr Bailey is open to all and will take place on January 12.
Log onto www.norfolk-pcc.gov.uk for more details.