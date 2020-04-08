Search

Advanced search

Hunt on for man from Norwich who is wanted on recall to prison

PUBLISHED: 16:07 08 April 2020

Louis Berks. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Louis Berks. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Archant

The hunt is on to trace a man from Norwich who is wanted.

Louis Berks, 47, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

You may also want to watch:

Berks is described as white, of medium build, about 5ft 9ins, with short balding hair and brown eyes.

He is expected to be in the Norwich area, or the wider county of Norfolk.

Anyone who may have seen Berks or knows of his current whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively those people who do not want to leave their details can contact the crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Market stalls which helped feed vulnerable will not be returned after outbreak

Rough sleepers being served soup in the Haymarket. Inset, the stall after being taken away. Picture: Denise Bradley/Dale Reed

‘Our takings increased by 35 times last week’ – how farm shops are coping with lockdown sales surge

Sam Steggles has expanded his farm shop at Fielding Cottage in Honingham after a huge surge in food sales during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Samantha Fairweather

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital opens second emergency department

The entrance to the new emergency department created at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: NNUH

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Owners of fish and chip van launch home delivery service

Laura, Cheryl (mum) and Troy Pennell (L-R) at Frier Tucks fish and chip van which will be delivering to homes due to the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Supplied by Outside Live

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shearer on City call to furlough staff during coronavirus shutdown

Alan Shearer is the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer Picture: James Bass /Archant

Person dies following house fire

Emergency services at the scene of a house fire in Rosemary Way in Downham Market where a person's body was found.

Coronavirus: Norfolk confirmed death toll rises to 75

Seven more deaths in Norfolk hospitals have been announced, taking the total in the county to 75. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Man charged after ambulance damaged in hospital car park

A man has been charged with causing criminal damage to an ambulance in the car park at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Archant
Drive 24