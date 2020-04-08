Hunt on for man from Norwich who is wanted on recall to prison

The hunt is on to trace a man from Norwich who is wanted.

Louis Berks, 47, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

Berks is described as white, of medium build, about 5ft 9ins, with short balding hair and brown eyes.

He is expected to be in the Norwich area, or the wider county of Norfolk.

Anyone who may have seen Berks or knows of his current whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively those people who do not want to leave their details can contact the crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.