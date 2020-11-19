Search

Inquest into Harley Davidson rider’s death adjourned as investigations continue

PUBLISHED: 13:43 19 November 2020

New Buckenham Road, near Banham.

New Buckenham Road, near Banham.

Archant

An inquest into the death of a motorcyclist has been adjourned for further review.

Peter Charlebois died after the Harley Davidson he was riding was involved in a crash with a van on the B1113 New Buckenham Road near Banham on June 20.

An inquest opening in August heard that the 66-year-old father was a professional musician originally from Montreal in Canada but had gone on to live in Royden Fen, near Diss.

Mr Charlebois’ medical cause of death was given as multiple injuries as a result of a road traffic collision.

At a short hearing at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on Thursday, November 19, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said a full hearing into his death could not go ahead at present as investigations were continuing into the crash.

She adjourned the inquest for a further review on January 19.

