Judge says jailing surgeon who seriously injured midwife in crash would be a ‘complete waste’

Consultant Harald Geogloman has been found guilty of causing a collision in which midwife Joy Richardson suffered serious injuries Picture: Clara Molden/PA Wire Archant

A judge has warned a surgeon who seriously injured a midwife in a crash that he could face jail - but said depriving people of his skills would be a “complete waste”.

King’s Lynn Crown Court has been trying the case of Harald Geogloman, who denied a single charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. A jury of eight women and four men unanimously found him guilty on Friday.

Surgeon Geogloman, 54, was on his way to work at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn when his Audi collided with a Nissan Micra being driven by Joy Richardson, who was on her way home from a night shift at the hospital.

The crash happened on the A148 at Harpley, near Lynn, just after 8am on Sunday, January 15, 2017, the court was told.

Mrs Richardson, a midwife at the QEH for 35 years, suffered a broken sternum, four fractured toes, a head injury and bruising.

She said she was driving home from a night shift along the A148 when she saw a car coming towards her in the wrong lane.

She said she swerved into the right hand lane to avoid it, but it also swerved into the same lane and they collided.

Geogloman, of Peregrine Mews, Cringleford, said he had been staying at a friend’s house in Harpley over a weekend when he was on-call senior surgeon at the QEH.

Under examination from his barrister, William Carter, Geogloman said he had left around 8am to travel to work. He said he had driven on the right hand side through the village because there were parked cars on the right hand side.

But gamekeeper Robert Hall, who was driving behind him, said in court there were no parked cars.

Geogloman admitted he may have strayed briefly into the wrong lane, after taking a wide turn onto the main road to avoid an icy slip road. He said Mrs Richardson’s car had strayed towards the centre of the road as it approached him prior to the collision.

Geogloman was found guilty after the jury retired for 90 minutes.

Judge Stephen Holt banned Geogloman from driving and told him: “It seems to me this does pass the custody threshold but it would be a complete waste to imprison you and deprive the public of your services.”

He adjourned sentencing until Friday, March 8.