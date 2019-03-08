Do you know this man? Appeal after handbag stolen
PUBLISHED: 19:08 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:08 15 August 2019
Archant
Police are looking to speak with this man following the theft of a handbag in Norwich.
You may also want to watch:
The item was stolen from a property at Brazen Gate on Friday, July 26 at about 3.50am.
Anyone who recognises the man from the CCTV image, or anyone with information, should contact DC Ryan Westrop at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.
- Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments have been disabled on this article.