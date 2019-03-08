Search

Do you know this man? Appeal after handbag stolen

PUBLISHED: 19:08 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:08 15 August 2019

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following a burglary in Brazen Gate. Photo: Norfolk police

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following a burglary in Brazen Gate. Photo: Norfolk police

Archant

Police are looking to speak with this man following the theft of a handbag in Norwich.

The item was stolen from a property at Brazen Gate on Friday, July 26 at about 3.50am.

Anyone who recognises the man from the CCTV image, or anyone with information, should contact DC Ryan Westrop at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.

- Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

