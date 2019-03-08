Car seized as motorist had no insurance

The car was seized by Halesworth police officers as the driver had no insurance.

A car has been seized by police for having no insurance.

Halesworth Police officers seized the vehicle on Sunday, July 14 as the driver had no insurance.

A post on the Halesworth Police Facebook page said the vehicle was seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.

"The driver ran off from the officer when she stopped the car to investigate the fact it was showing as having no insurance on the Police National Computer.

"The driver was later located by police and will be dealt with for all offences disclosed."