'Investigation finalised' after knife-wielding robbers threaten family

A police investigation has now been finalised after knife-wielding robbers entered a house on Lansbury Road, Halesworth on April 18.

The hunt to trace two armed robbers who punched a man and held him at knifepoint after raiding his home is "now complete."

Police confirmed that after a "full investigation" had been conducted, a suspect has "not been identified."

The knife-wielding robbers entered the house on Lansbury Road shortly before 1.30pm on Thursday, April 18 while a man and woman in their 20s were sat in their living room with a child.

The robbers - both men wearing hoodies - made demands from the family before they held the man against the wall and threatened him with a knife.

The householder was then punched in the face before the robbers fled with a mobile phone.

The man suffered an injury to his mouth during the robbery, although the woman and child were unharmed.

One of the robbers is 6ft and of slim build, He wore a grey hoodie with dark jogging bottoms and trainers.

The other is about 5ft 9ins tall and also of slim build, wearing a black hoodie, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

A police spokesman said: "All of these enquiries are now complete with a full investigation conducted and unfortunately a suspect has not been identified.

"As such, the investigation has now been finalised but will be reopened if any new information comes to light."