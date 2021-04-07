Prison officer 'traumatised' after man throws toilet bucket over her

Published: 1:45 PM April 7, 2021

A prison officer considered quitting the job she loved after a man threw human waste over her in a "cowardly" attack.

The officer was in her office on B wing when Guy Pallemaerts, 26, threw a bucket containing faeces and urine over her, soaking her hair, face and upper body, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Diana Pigot, prosecuting, said the officer had no prior dealings with Pallemaerts, who was a remand prisoner at the time and was completely taken by surprise by the attack.

Ms Pigot said the officer had to undergo hospital tests following the incident which left her traumatised.

In an impact statement she said it had affected her mental health and made her think about giving up a job she loved.

She said she had trouble sleeping and felt angry and upset at what happened.

She said the assault had left her with long-lasting mental scars and described it as "cowardly and unjustified."

Ms Pigot said that Pallemaerts had written a letter of apology but said the victim had declined to read it.

Pallemaerts, who is now at Chelmsford jail, admitted administering a noxious substance with intent on January 22 last year.

Jailing him for 18 months, Judge Anthony Bate said the victim had rightly condemned the assault.

He said offences of this nature undermined prison order and that the courts would impose sentences to punish and deter such behaviour.

He accepted the defendant had pleaded guilty and written a letter of apology in which he stated the victim was a nice lady who was good at her job but admitting there was no more he could say to make amends.

Gareth Hughes, for Pallemaerts, said that he had been put under pressure by other inmates to carry out the attack:

"He had nothing against this officer who he had not had any dealings with until that day. He had been put under a degree of pressure by others on the wing to do this act and without any real thought he carried it out."

He added: "He had no idea of the effect it would have on her and he quickly realised he had done something that was truly horrible."



