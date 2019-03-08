Guns and jewellery stolen in break-in

Two shotguns and a large quantity of jewellery have been stolen in a burglary.

Police say they were taken from a property in Thetford between Friday, August 16 and Wednesday, August 28.

A property on Nightingale Way, off the Nuns Bridges Road, was broken into at some time between those dates.

Police are appealing forr anyone who saw anything suspicious to call Det Con Clare Gardner, at Thetford police, on 101 quoting crime reference 36/60057/19.