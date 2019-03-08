Search

Guns and jewellery stolen in break-in

PUBLISHED: 09:13 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:13 30 August 2019

Police are investigating after guns were stolen in a burglary in Thetford Picture: Ian Burt.

Police are investigating after guns were stolen in a burglary in Thetford Picture: Ian Burt.

Two shotguns and a large quantity of jewellery have been stolen in a burglary.

Police say they were taken from a property in Thetford between Friday, August 16 and Wednesday, August 28.

A property on Nightingale Way, off the Nuns Bridges Road, was broken into at some time between those dates.

Police are appealing forr anyone who saw anything suspicious to call Det Con Clare Gardner, at Thetford police, on 101 quoting crime reference 36/60057/19.

