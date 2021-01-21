Man admits causing death of popular sportsman by dangerous driving

Published: 4:52 PM January 21, 2021

Bradley Raper who died following a collision near Thetford in 2018. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer - Credit: Archant

A man has admitted causing the death of a popular sportsman by dangerous driving.

Bradley Raper, 24, a cricketer from Scarning, near Dereham, died on October 3 2018 at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, after being involved in a two-car crash on the A1066 near the Shadwell Estate, in Thetford.

The cause of death was given as traumatic brain injury.

Jim Rumsby, 20, had been due to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court in March after having previously pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

READ MORE: ‘He was just my world’ - Family pay tribute to popular young Norfolk man killed in crash near Thetford

But Rumsby, of Millway Avenue, near Diss, changed his plea to guilty when he appeared before Judge Andrew Shaw at King's Lynn Crown Court on Wednesday (January 20).

He will now be sentenced on March 4 this year.