News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man admits causing death of popular sportsman by dangerous driving

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:52 PM January 21, 2021   
Bradley Raper who died following a collision near Thetford in 2018. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle D

Bradley Raper who died following a collision near Thetford in 2018. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer - Credit: Archant

A man has admitted causing the death of a popular sportsman by dangerous driving.

Bradley Raper, 24, a cricketer from Scarning, near Dereham, died on October 3 2018 at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, after being involved in a two-car crash on the A1066 near the Shadwell Estate, in Thetford.

The cause of death was given as traumatic brain injury.

Jim Rumsby, 20, had been due to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court in March after having previously pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

READ MORE: ‘He was just my world’ - Family pay tribute to popular young Norfolk man killed in crash near Thetford

But Rumsby, of Millway Avenue, near Diss, changed his plea to guilty when he appeared before Judge Andrew Shaw at King's Lynn Crown Court on Wednesday (January 20).

He will now be sentenced on March 4 this year.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Norwich sees biggest rise in Covid infection rates in the country

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon

Aviva to close two large office sites in Norwich

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon

Builder took pink pill and ran naked around hotel

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Man who died in west Norfolk crash named

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon