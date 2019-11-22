Victim in Greek murder inquiry named locally

A victim of a murder inquiry in Greece has been named locally as Iain Armstrong.

Mr Armstrong, reported to be in his 40s, was believed to have lived in the Belton area.

He was found in the Familia hotel on the island on Ithaca on Sunday, November 17.

An employee of the hotel in the town of Vathy confirmed it had been working with Ithaca Police to help with investigations.

In a statement, the Ithaca Police Department said: "The investigation was resolved immediately, following a systematic and thorough investigation.

"The 40-year-old foreigner was found dead in a hotel room in Ithaca."

According to reports in Greece, the alleged attacker's wife tried to give the victim first aid before he died.

She has also been arrested in connection with the incident.

The Foreign Office said it was supporting the family of a British man following his death and are in contact with Greek authorities.

The case will be followed up by the attorney general of Kefalonia.

