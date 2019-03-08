Man who stashed £23,000 of drugs at holiday park ordered to repay £1,300

Gareth Quarry was jailed for 32 months after police found £23,000 of crack and heroin at Vauxhall Holiday Park. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A drug dealer who stashed £23,000 of crack and heroin at a Great Yarmouth holiday park has been ordered to repay just over £1,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gareth Quarry was stopped in the town on June 12 driving a Volvo estate, and was found with a mobile phone and "significant quantity of cash", Norwich Crown Court heard in August.

Officers got a warrant to search the caravan where Quarry was staying at the Vauxhall Holiday Park and discovered 12 large packages of crack and heroin ready for sale.

Each contained around £720 of crack and £1,200 of heroin - a total of more than £23,000.

The phone was found to be linked to the 'Scouse Tommo' county lines network - operating out of Great Yarmouth and Norwich.

Quarry, 47, admitted possession of crack and heroin with intent to supply, and being concerned in the supply of crack and heroin.

But he said the drugs had been given to him to clear a debt and he had been "strong-armed" into dealing.

On Wednesday (November 13) at Norwich Crown Court prosecutor Martin Ivory said Quarry had benefitted from his crimes to the sum of £26,305.

But the available amount to claim as proceeds of crime amounted to just £1,305, which had already been seized by the police, he said.

You may also want to watch:

Judge David Goodin ordered Quarry hand over the cash within 28 days, with a day in prison in lieu of payment.

Quarry, of Stoneridge Court, Prenton, Merseyside, has already been jailed for 32 months for the offences.

The mobile phone seized during the investigations has now been forfeited.