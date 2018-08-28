Search

Trio involved in Great Yarmouth promenade brawl after England World Cup quarter-final win

PUBLISHED: 16:04 20 December 2018

Great Yarmouth promenade. JAMES BASS

Great Yarmouth promenade. JAMES BASS

A trio of Great Yarmouth men were involved in a brawl on the promenade after celebrating England beating Sweden in the World Cup quarter-final earlier this year.

Danny Macklin, 31, of Exmouth Road, Jack Mills, 24, of Lichfield Road, and Stuart Reeve, 24, of Cambridge Way, Gorleston, pleaded guilty to being threatening and abusive on July 7.

A fourth man, who threw the first punch, was cautioned following the incident.

Nicola Pope, prosecuting, said: “This was a large fight caught on CCTV, with a number of people involved.

“Multiple punches were thrown and more people came to be involved.

“Macklin is seen punching a man in the head before being dragged to the ground.

“The police arrived and all parties separated.”

Anne-Marie Sheridan, defending personal trainer Macklin and bricklayer Mills, said: “Mills was standing outside having a cigarette when he spat on the floor and another man shouted him over.

“They talked before Mills was punched. He punched back and it all gets a bit confusing after that.

“Two others in the group ran away, and Macklin becomes involved when he sees Mills on the floor. He accepts he should not have got involved but went to pull the other man off his friend.

“These are good, decent men.”

Mills, who was the only one to suffer an injury in the brawl, was left with a broken finger, a chipped tooth and a bleeding mouth.

Arthur Balls, defending Reeve, who also works as a bricklayer, said: “It is very important to take on board the fact that it is self-defence of another which has gone too far.

“Reeve saw two people on the floor and one of them was his friend. He accepts he swung a punch at someone who approached him and he knows he should not have got involved.

“The person who was cautioned was the one who threw the first punch.”

Appearing at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, the trio were fined £50 each for the offence, and ordered to pay court costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £30.

The 2-0 victory booked England their first World Cup semi-final place since 1990.

