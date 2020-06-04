Search

Teenager who committed 66 crimes before 18th birthday is jailed over two burglaries

PUBLISHED: 06:30 05 June 2020

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A teenager who committed 66 offences before turning 18 has been jailed following two burglaries.

Marcus Stewart, 18 and of Vincent Close, Great Yarmouth, first became known to police officers at just 13 years old and has gone on to become a “persistent and prolific offender”.

At around midday on March 4, the teenager broke into two homes in Hemsby - one on Homestead Gardens and another just three minutes away - throwing rocks through the windows before making off with jewellery and cash.

Footprints left in the homes led police officers to his sister’s home in Great Yarmouth and stolen items were found in his shoe.

On April 30 at Norwich Crown Court, Stewart pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and on Thursday he was sentenced to 876 days in a young offenders unit.

The court heard it was not the first time Stewart had been involved with the law.

Alan Norris, prosecuting, told the court how prior to these two burglaries Steward had received 22 convictions for 66 different offences, all before reaching the age of 18.

Mr Norris said: “Over the years the defendant has become a persistent and prolific offender. This suggests there is greater harm in not giving him a custodial sentence.

“He is not yet 19 and is at a great risk of becoming institutionalised.”

Rob Pollington, mitigating, said how as a young teenager Stewart was a lot smaller than many of his peers, who would pressure him into committing crimes due to the fact he was able to fit into smaller gaps than others around his age.

He said: “He is somebody I have represented singe the age of 13 and have some understanding of how he found himself falling foul of such a number of crimes at such a young age.

“His father, the police and criminal youth system have tried everything they can but frustratingly he has not taken these lessons on board.”

Mr Pollington said that already Stewart had spend 56 months of his life in types of custody.

Judge Stephen Holt said: “Breaking into somebody’s home causes really distress and real harm, which is why courts take it so seriously.

“Had this been your first offence and you would likely be facing a community order but I am left with no other option [than a jail sentence].”

