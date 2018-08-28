Search

Sex offender found with more than 3000 indecent images of children warned custody is on the cards

PUBLISHED: 11:57 19 December 2018

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

A convicted sex offender who admitted possessing more than 3000 indecent images of children was warned by a judge that custody was on the cards for him.

Peter Hollamby, 32, of Louise Close, Great Yarmouth, admitted breaching his sexual harm prevention order and three charges of downloading indecent images of children when he appeared before Norwich Crown Court.

The court heard that the case involved more than 3000 images which had been downloaded on various devices including a mobile phone and computer tablet.

His case was adjourned for reports and Judge Stephen Holt warned him: “Custody must be very much on the cards but it will be up to the sentencing judge.”

Chris Youell appeared for the prosecution and Danielle O’Donovan appeared for Hollamby.

Hollamby was given conditional bail and is due to be sentenced on February 4.

