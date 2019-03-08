Sex offender jailed for six years as judge praises ‘courageous’ victim

Peter Seymour was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A judge has praised the courage of the victim of a series of sex offences as he jailed the man who abused her.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peter Seymour, 30, of Whitegates, Ludham, near Great Yarmouth, was sentenced to six years in prison on Monday, March 18, after admitting 13 counts of sexual offences including sexual penetration, sexual activity with a child and making indecent photographs.

Seymour admitted to the offences in interview after being arrested by police, and pleaded guilty at his first court hearing.

The offences began when Seymour was 24 and the victim was 13.

Jailing Seymour at Norwich Crown Court, Judge Stephen Holt said: “The victim impact statement has made extremely painful reading.

“You have devastated her life, there is no doubt. I admire her courage for coming here today.”