Sex offender jailed for six years as judge praises ‘courageous’ victim

PUBLISHED: 14:56 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 18 March 2019

Peter Seymour was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Peter Seymour was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

A judge has praised the courage of the victim of a series of sex offences as he jailed the man who abused her.

Peter Seymour, 30, of Whitegates, Ludham, near Great Yarmouth, was sentenced to six years in prison on Monday, March 18, after admitting 13 counts of sexual offences including sexual penetration, sexual activity with a child and making indecent photographs.

Seymour admitted to the offences in interview after being arrested by police, and pleaded guilty at his first court hearing.

The offences began when Seymour was 24 and the victim was 13.

Jailing Seymour at Norwich Crown Court, Judge Stephen Holt said: “The victim impact statement has made extremely painful reading.

“You have devastated her life, there is no doubt. I admire her courage for coming here today.”

