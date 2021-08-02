Man denies raping woman in flat above fast food outlet

Published: 6:31 PM August 2, 2021

Marine Parade where a woman was allegedly raped by two men at a fast food outlet - Credit: James Bass

A man accused of being one of two men who raped a woman above a fast food outlet has denied the offence and claimed he turned down her advances.

Norwich Crown Court heard the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had gone to the Empire club on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth but was "highly intoxicated" and cannot remember leaving.

She woke up in a flat above a fast food outlet on St Peter's Road in the town where she was allegedly being raped by Alexandru Puscoci, 21, and Ionut Mitrea, 33.

Puscoci, of Cobbs Place, Yarmouth, and Mitrea, of St Peters Road, Yarmouth, have gone on trial having both denied rape on July 12/13 2019.

In police interviews read to the jury Mitrea denied raping the woman.

He said he had found her at the flat above the fast food shop with Puscoci and the pair had been laughing and chatting when he arrived.

He had been at the club earlier in the evening after finishing work and let Puscoci have the keys to his flat but did not know Puscoci was taking anyone back with him.

Mitrea said the girl did not appear too drunk and denied raping her.

He said: "She was not so drunk she did not realise what she was doing."

He said that after Puscoci left, the woman started kissing him and unbuckled his belt.

He told police he turned her down as he was tired as he had been working 12 hours that day and had to work again the next day.

He said: "I said I am not in the mood."

He told her she had to leave as he had work next day and said: "Everything took place nicely."

Puscoci also started to give evidence in his defence and told the jury he met the woman at the nightclub and she had come with him in a taxi to Mitrea's flat after he had lent him the key.

He said they had cuddled and kissed in the taxi and she had not objected to coming with him .

The trial continues.