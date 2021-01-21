News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police on the hunt for vandals behind graffiti tags

Sarah Burgess

Published: 10:38 AM January 21, 2021   
graffiti tag in Caister, Great Yarmouth

The tag was found in Caister, near Great Yarmouth

Police are on the hunt for whoever graffitied the words "King" and "Grind" on different spots around a coastal village.

The tags were discovered and reported on January 19, at Beach Car Park on Beach Road, Caister and on Charles Close, also in Caister.

Graffiti tag caister

A second tag was also found in Caister and reported to police

Police have asked anyone with information to contact PC Dan Brown at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101.

Last year, police also investigated an instance of graffiti in Great Yarmouth's town centre after a swastika was drawn on the wall in Quaker Row.

The incident was reported to Norfolk Police by a member of the public, and a hate crime investigation was launched.

