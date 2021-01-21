Police on the hunt for vandals behind graffiti tags
Published: 10:38 AM January 21, 2021
- Credit: Great Yarmouth Police
Police are on the hunt for whoever graffitied the words "King" and "Grind" on different spots around a coastal village.
The tags were discovered and reported on January 19, at Beach Car Park on Beach Road, Caister and on Charles Close, also in Caister.
Police have asked anyone with information to contact PC Dan Brown at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101.
Last year, police also investigated an instance of graffiti in Great Yarmouth's town centre after a swastika was drawn on the wall in Quaker Row.
The incident was reported to Norfolk Police by a member of the public, and a hate crime investigation was launched.