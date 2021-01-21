Police on the hunt for vandals behind graffiti tags

Published: 10:38 AM January 21, 2021

The tag was found in Caister, near Great Yarmouth - Credit: Great Yarmouth Police

Police are on the hunt for whoever graffitied the words "King" and "Grind" on different spots around a coastal village.

The tags were discovered and reported on January 19, at Beach Car Park on Beach Road, Caister and on Charles Close, also in Caister.

A second tag was also found in Caister and reported to police - Credit: Great Yarmouth Police

Police have asked anyone with information to contact PC Dan Brown at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101.

Last year, police also investigated an instance of graffiti in Great Yarmouth's town centre after a swastika was drawn on the wall in Quaker Row.

The incident was reported to Norfolk Police by a member of the public, and a hate crime investigation was launched.