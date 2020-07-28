Search

Advanced search

Stairs fall woman died as a result of ‘severe head injury’ murder jury told

PUBLISHED: 12:25 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:51 28 July 2020

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

A woman who was said to have been pushed down the stairs by a friend following an argument over a cancelled holiday died as a result of a “severe head injury”, a court has heard.

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Linda Rainey, 60, died on August 7 last year, two days after she was found at the bottom of the stairs with a fatal brain injury at an address on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth.

Norwich Crown Court has heard that Rosalind Gray, 56, is said to have pushed Ms Rainey as she stood at the top of the stairs during a row over a cancelled holiday, causing her to fall down the stairs.

Gray, of Marlborough Square, Great Yarmouth, has denied murder.

Gray and Adrian Lawrence, 54, of South Market Road, Yarmouth, have also denied conspiracy to pervert the course of justice between August 5 and August 12 last year.

Giving evidence on Tuesday (July 28), Dr Nat Carey, a consultant forensic pathologist, who conducted the post-mortem examination, said Ms Rainey’s death was the result of a “severe head injury” identified by the skull fracturing and extradural haemorrhage.

Dr Carey told the jury of seven women and five men that Ms Rainey suffered a fracture across one side of the skull to the other which “went down into the base of the skull”.

He told Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, that Ms Rainey suffered bleeding across both sides of the brain which indicated a significant level of trauma.

Dr Carey said secondary injuries suffered by Ms Rainey included bleeding deep in the subsection of the brain stem.

He agreed that he concluded the injuries that Ms Rainey suffered were consistent with a “fall from height” down the stairs” and the head “striking a flat surface”.

In cross-examination, Gregory Bull, defending Gray, asked Dr Carey whether someone losing their footing could account for the injuries suffered.

Dr Carey said it could.

The jury had heard on Monday from Lynette King who described how witness Emma Walker confided in her about being in the flat when she saw Gray pushing Ms Rainey, which caused her to fall down a flight of stairs.

She said Ms Walker was frightened of Gray but the witness was forceful with Ms Walker about telling the truth and warned that if she did not tell them, then she would phone police herself.

The trial continues.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Police called to park to break-up fight between school children

Police had to break up a fight between children in Cawston. Picture: James Bass

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pubs forced to turn away customers even though they are half empty

Terry Hughes, one of the partners at the Belgian Monk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We will seriously miss you’ - ‘Permanent’ closure for tearoom after 25 years in business

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Emergency services called to incident in city centre

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘We will seriously miss you’ - ‘Permanent’ closure for tearoom after 25 years in business

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes to ‘gentle giant’ father, footballer, and leisure centre manager

Tributes have been paid to father-of-two Paul Anderson. Picture: Tacolneston Football Club

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

PROFILE: Competing with Haland, the U20 World Cup and Dortmund interest - but now Soto makes a fresh start

Sebastian Soto during his Hannover days Picture: Imago/PA Images

Did you see two men fighting at an NDR roundabout?

The Petans roundabout on the NDR, close to where two motorists got into a fight. Picture: Google

City confirm Sebastian Soto deal

Norwich City have confirmed the arrival of young striker Sebastian Soto Picture: Jason Dawson/NCFC