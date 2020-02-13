Man seriously injured after being hit with metal bar in case of mistaken identity

A man was assaulted with metal bar in a case of mistaken identity on York Road in Great Yarmouth on February 5). Picture: Google Maps. Archant

A man in his 40s was seriously injured after being hit with a metal bar in a case of mistaken identity.

Norfolk Police were called shortly after 3am on Wednesday (February 5) to reports that a man had been assaulted in a block of flats on York Road in Great Yarmouth.

It is believed the man disturbed a group of up to five people within the property, and was hit with a metal bar.

The victim was taken to the James Paget Hospital with serious head injuries, and remains in a stable condition.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a group of people acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

DC Harry Devon said: "Whilst we are still unclear about the motive behind the attack, it's believed that the victim was not the person sought by the attackers, and this is likely to be a case of mistaken identity. There is no evidence of a wider risk to the public.

"I would be keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a group of people acting suspiciously in the area at the time, or may know who is responsible for this assault."

Anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage from the area at the time should contact DC Harry Devon at Great Yarmouth police station on 101, quoting crime number 36/8720/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555111.