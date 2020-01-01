Man guilty of inflicting GBH warned by judge custody is ‘inevitable’

A man who pleaded guilty to a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm on another person has been warned that a custodial sentence is “inevitable”.

Ian Stannard, 47, appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink on Friday (April 17) having been charged with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent on June 22, 2018.

Stannard, of Langworth House, North Quay, Great Yarmouth, pleaded not guilty to causing GBH with intent but admitted a lesser charge of inflicting GBH,

Stephen Spence, prosecuting, said the plea was acceptable to the prosecution.

The sentencing hearing for Stannard, who was represented by Rob Pollington, was adjourned until Thursday, April 23.

Judge Stephen Holt, who conducted the court hearing over Skype in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, warned Stannard, who has a considerable number of previous convictions for violence, that custody was inevitable.