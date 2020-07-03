Sex offender breached order by downloading indecent images

A sex offender who breached his order by downloading more than 700 indecent images has been jailed for 33 months and placed on the sex offender’s register for life.

Paul Ray, 31, who was living in a caravan at Cobholm, Great Yarmouth, was found to have breached his order when police checked on him in March, this year, and found he had downloaded indecent images on two devices, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Ian James, prosecuting, said the photos included 352 images in the most serious category. While on bail, Ray breached the order again by not telling police that he had obtained a new phone.

Ray admitted possession of indecent images of children and breaching his sexual harm prevention order.

Claire Matthews, for Ray, said that he had a number of complex mental health issues and said: “He is extremely anxious that he receives some help.”