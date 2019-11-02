Search

Man who threatened neighbour with £3 stun gun is jailed

02 November, 2019 - 06:30
Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man who threatened a neighbour with a £3 stun gun bought from America has been jailed for a year.

Steven Manley was seen by a neighbour grabbing his dog around 12.30am on the morning of April 19 this year, Norwich Crown Court heard on Friday.

When she called out at him he threatened to Taser her, producing a flashlight shaped object and firing it.

Manley, 33, admitted possessing an incapacitation device, threatening behaviour, production of cannabis and possession of cannabis at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court in September.

Eleanor Sheeerin, prosecuting, said: "A neighbour saw him shouting at his dog and picking it up by the scruff of its neck.

"He said to her 'shut your window or I will Taser you'. At that point he discharged a small black device in his hand. That resulted in a spark emanating with a crackling sound.

"[The neighbour] was concerned and contacted the police."

Officers seized a stun gun and two cannabis plants worth around £180 to £200.

In interview Manley said he thought the stun gun was legal and he bought it in self-defence.

The court heard he has 32 convictions for 51 offences, including drugs and threatening behaviour.

David Stewart, mitigating for Manley, said he takes a "realistic view" that he would be going to prison.

"[The stun gun] was not used in close proximity and realistically none of the police officers nor the neighbour were in any real danger," he said.

He said Manley has a history of drug addiction.

Judge Stephen Holt jailed Manley, of Rodney Road, Great Yarmouth, for 12 months.

"You are building up a very bad criminal record," he said.

"You have had problems with drugs over the years and a never ending cycle of committing offences.

"It is a vicious cycle."

