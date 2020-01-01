Search

Advanced search

Man admits murder three years after victim died following iron bar attack

PUBLISHED: 13:31 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:48 07 July 2020

Clive Malone, who has admitted the murder of Russell Lambert who died after an attack in Great Yarmouth. Photo credit: Norfolk Constabulary/PA Wire.

Clive Malone, who has admitted the murder of Russell Lambert who died after an attack in Great Yarmouth. Photo credit: Norfolk Constabulary/PA Wire.

A man who was convicted of attempted murder has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder after the victim died following the “horrific attack” in Great Yarmouth,

Russell Lambert. PIC: Supplied by Norfolk Police.Russell Lambert. PIC: Supplied by Norfolk Police.

Russell Lambert, 55, suffered a severe brain injury and other multiple injuries, after being attacked at a property in Albion Road in Yarmouth on Saturday, February 1 February 2014.

Mr Lambert’s condition never improved and he continued to deteriorate until he died on January 5 2017, aged 59.

Clive Malone, 33, of Paget Road, Yarmouth, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the attempted murder of Mr Lambert in October 2014.

But Malone was subsequently charged with murder in January this year following a review by the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team.

Russell Lambert. PIC: Supplied by Norfolk Police.Russell Lambert. PIC: Supplied by Norfolk Police.

Malone appeared at Norwich Crown Court today (Tuesday 7 July 2020) where he pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 24 years.

However, due to the time he has already served he will only be required to serve a further 18 years and 49 days.

Malone has visited brothers, Patrick, known as Tommy, and Russell Lambert - who had travelled up from London - to celebrate Tommy’s birthday in February 2014.

Malone had got into an argument with Mr Lambert about his laptop which they were using to play music on.

Later that evening Malone returned to the address wearing a scarf across his face.

Armed with a metal bar, he attacked both the brothers, who were asleep on separate sofas in the living room, before stealing the laptop and leaving.

Having left the brothers with injuries to their heads and bodies, Malone then offered the laptop for sale to a number of people.

The brothers were found the next morning by a friend with injuries so severe that an ambulance was called.

Mr Lambert remained in a poor condition in hospital with significant brain damage, paralysis and loss of sight until his death in 2017.

His family have issued the following statement: “To our Dad and brother. You will always be in our thoughts and our hearts. Your memory lives on in your remaining siblings. It took a while but now we finally have the result that you deserve. This day we will always celebrate in your honour. Taken too soon and greatly missed but you can now rest in peace.

”We love you xxx.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk residents warned they may see ‘brown, orange or yellow’ tap water

Anglian Water warned that people may be experiencing discoloured water on Tuesday. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

Norwich restaurant to sever ties with Deliveroo over claims of delays and dropped food

Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street, Norwich. Pic: Archant

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Dentists charge patients up to £50 to cover cost of extra PPE

Some dentists are charging their patients an extra fee to cover the cost of PPE needed to protect them from coronavirus. Photo: Getty Images

Man in serious condition after stabbing in town

Police have cordoned off the Kingsway Pavillion, off Riversway, King's Lynn, following an incident in which a man was stabbed Picture: Chris Bishop

Canaries don’t want realism to be mistaken for surrender ahead of Watford clash

Daniel Farke has spoken as honestly as ever about Norwich City's situation Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Sex offender dies in prison from cancer, inquest hears

Convicted sex offender Roger Haynes who died on November 24, 2019 at Norwich Prison from cancer Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

City road closed after crash involving cyclist and car

Riverside Road in Norwich has been shut by the police. Picture: Ruth Lawes