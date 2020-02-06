Search

Murder accused told witness to lie about incident, court hears

PUBLISHED: 15:32 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 06 February 2020

Linda Rainey (inset) died after falling down the stairs in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

Linda Rainey (inset) died after falling down the stairs in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

A woman accused of killing her friend by pushing her down a flight of stairs told a witness to lie about what happened, a court has heard.

Rosalind Gray, 55, is accused of murdering Linda Rainey, 60, on August 5 last year in an argument over a cancelled trip to Marrakech in Morocco, Norwich Crown Court has previously heard.

Ms Rainey was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge but died two days later after her life support was turned off.

Gray, of Marlborough Square, Great Yarmouth, has denied murder.

Gray and Adrian Lawrence, 53, of South Market Road, have also denied conspiracy to pervert the course of justice between August 5 and August 12 last year.

The trial has previously heard evidence from witness Emma Walker, 43, who said she saw Ms Gray push Ms Rainey down the stairs at Mr Lawrence's apartment.

And on Thursday (February 6), Ms Walker told the court that after Ms Rainey had gone down the stairs, Ms Gray seemed "just normal, as though nothing had happened".

After learning that Ms Rainey had died, Ms Walker met Ms Gray and Mr Lawrence at the Prince Regent, a pub in Great Yarmouth, the court heard.

"They said, 'This is what you're going to say, because if you don't you'll go to prison as well'," Ms Walker said.

They told her to say Ms Rainey had fallen down the stairs while trying to put her shoes on, the court heard.

"They seemed to be saying I'd go to prison. I wasn't going to prison for something I never done," Ms Walker said.

She said Mr Lawrence told her, if police asked, to say that she, him and Ms Rainey had been having a threesome and that Ms Gray was not in the apartment.

After the meeting Ms Walker went home where her sister told her she had to tell the police, the court heard.

Ms Walker said she wanted to tell the police but was "scared because they said I would go to prison because I was there as well".

Under cross-examination Ms Walker told Greg Bull QC, for Ms Gray, that she had not been in a sexual relationship with Mr Lawrence and that she was not jealous of the relationship between Ms Gray and Ms Rainey.

The trial continues.

