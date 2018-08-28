Police warning after cold callers ask homeowners for gold and jewellery in Gorleston

Police have issued a warning after cold callers targeted gold and jewellery in Gorleston. Photo: Archant

Police have issued a cold calling alert after two men were reported to be knocking on doors and asking for gold and jewellery.

Great Yarmouth Police issued the warning after the doorstep cold calling in Gorleston.

One resident said they were approached by two men who claimed they were advertising for a company collecting jewellery and gold.

In a statement, police said: “Police advise NEVER to engage with cold callers and under no circumstances to allow them into your address or tell them what gold or jewellery you have in your home.

“Anyone concerned about possible rogue traders/cold calling activity can contact the Citizens Advice Consumer helpline on 03454 04 05 06.”