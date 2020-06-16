Search

Drugs case adjourned as defendant with Covid-19 symptoms self-isolates

PUBLISHED: 18:57 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:57 16 June 2020

A coronavirus awareness sign on a bus stop. Picture: PA Images

A coronavirus awareness sign on a bus stop. Picture: PA Images

PA Images

A man due to be sentenced for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs failed to attend court because he was told to self isolate after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Jordan Brookes, 23, had previously admitted two counts of being concerned in making an offer to supply class A drugs to another between April and June last year as well as being concerned in making an offer to supply a controlled drug of clas B tgo another on June 6 last year

Brookes, of Rayleigh Avenue, Great Yarmouth, also admitted possessing a controlled drug of class B and driving while disqualified on the same date.

But when he did not appear in the dock at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (June 16) his barrister Matthew McNiff told the court that Brookes had been told to self-isolate until at least June 20 after he had shown symptoms of coronavirus.

The sentencing hearing was adjourned until June 29.

