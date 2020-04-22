Drug-fuelled driver jumped light and smashed into parked cars

The car crashed into three parked vehicles. Picture: Submitted Archant

A drug-fuelled driver smashed into a telegraph pole and three parked cars after jumping a red light and driving on the wrong side of the road, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The smashed up car being taken away. Picture: Submitted The smashed up car being taken away. Picture: Submitted

Scott Mills, 40, had cocaine traces in his system when he brought part of Great Yarmouth to a close after the spectacular daylight crash in the North Denes Road area, Norwich Crown Court heard.

The court heard Mills was seen driving at speed in 20mph and 30mph areas on the wrong side of the road.

He went through one red light before he lost control of the VW Golf he was driving and crashed.

Drivers were asked by police to find alternative routes while the damage from the incident was cleared up.

One person has been taken to hospital after his car smashed into a telecom pole before crashing into three other vehicles. Picture: Joseph Norton One person has been taken to hospital after his car smashed into a telecom pole before crashing into three other vehicles. Picture: Joseph Norton

Mills, from Lincoln, was taken to hospital following the crash on April 11 last year.

Richard Paterson, prosecuting, said Mills had previous convictions for driving offences.

He appeared in court on Wednesday (April 22) for sentence, having previously admitted dangerous driving and drug-driving.

Andrew Oliver, defending Mills, said he was “really sorry” for what he had done - not only for putting himself at risk, but “more importantly others”.

North Denes Road was closed on Thursday morning between Salisbury Road and Beaconsfield Road because of the crash. Picture: Joseph Norton North Denes Road was closed on Thursday morning between Salisbury Road and Beaconsfield Road because of the crash. Picture: Joseph Norton

Mr Oliver said the driving had not been for a prolonged period and was short in both “duration and distance”.

You may also want to watch:

He said the offence was committed at a time after he suffered three bereavements, including his mother, his father-in-law and his father, when he was also suffering from depression and post traumatic stress following the deaths “in quick succession”.

Mills, who had already spent the equivalent of a seven-month sentence in custody, was given a 24-month community order made up of 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement as well as a 19-day thinking skills programme.

Judge Moore said the driving was “extremely troubling” adding that it was “more by luck than judgement that no serious injuries were caused”.

But she said the public interest was better served by Mills’ issues being addressed by probation.

He was also banned from driving for 27 months.