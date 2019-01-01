'Big London fish' to repay £326 of £65,000 drugs profit

A member of a London county lines gang who flooded Great Yarmouth with crack cocaine and heroin has been ordered to pay back £326, which was cash seized on his arrest.

Sebastian Arenas-Valencia, 20, from Hackney, who was involved in the management and enforcement for the Deano drugs line, was jailed for 10 years at Norwich Crown Court in April this year.

Arenas-Valencia was back in court for a proceeds of crime hearing on Wednesday to try to claw back some of the cash made by the drugs gang.

Duncan O'Donnell, prosecuting, said that the benefit figure from his criminal conduct was put at £65,000 and the amount available to pay back was £326 which was seized at his arrest.

Darren Snow appeared for Arenas-Valencia, who appeared over a video link for the short hearing.

Judge Andrew Shaw made the order and said that Arenas-Valencia should serve seven days in default of the payment.

He gave Arenas-Valencia three months to pay.

During the six-week trial the court heard how the county lines gang relied heavily on texts, using a phone line called the Deano line to target known drug users in the town.

Co-defendant William Donkoh, 31, guided the conspiracy from his base in Hackney and Arenas-Valencia, was sent to manage the operation directing local drug runners.

The court heard that as well as directing drug runners Arenas-Valencia was one of the managers who would ensure that drugs were not stolen and any cash was not lost before taking it back to London.

It is estimated that 45,000 text messages were sent by the line between May 2017 and June 2018,

On Wednesday, October 25, 2017, officers executed warrants at Priory Plain, Wellesley Road, and Orford Close where mobile phones and class A drugs were seized, as part of an undercover operation called Kimble.

Donkoh, of Brooksby's Walk, Hackney, was jailed for 12 years for his part in the conspiracy and members of the gang were sentenced to a total of 57-and-a-half-years in prison.

At his sentencing hearing Judge Shaw told Arenas Valencia: "I am certain you relished your role as a big London fish in the small pond of Great Yarmouth."